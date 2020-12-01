New Delhi, December 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the UGC NET result 2020. Those who appeared for the UGC NET exam 2020 can their results on NTA's official website - nta.ac.in. NET 2020 result can also be checked at ntaresults.nic.in. Subject and category-wise cutoff lists are also available at nta.ac.in. Here is the direct link to check NET 2020 result cutoff lists.

NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2020 Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between September 24 and November 13, 2020. Out of 8,60,976 candidates who had registered for the exam, 5,26,707 had appeared. NTA released the final answer key covering 91 subjects yesterday. Entrance and Board Exams 2021 Dates: JEE Main, NEET, CBSE Board Exams and Others, Here’s What We Know So Far About the Syllabus, Exam Dates & More.

On behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates for the position of Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both, in Indian universities and colleges. Till June 2018, the CBSE conducted the NET. From December 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.

