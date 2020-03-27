NTA NEET 2020 Admit Card Will Not Release Today, New Date Is Expected Soon ntaneet.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is not releasing the Admit Card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 today, March 27, 2020. An official confirmed the same to TOI, yesterday, March 26. The reason has been given is the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. All medical aspirant who applied for NTA NEET 2020 are hence advised to keep a track on the official website; ntaneet.nic.in. It is important to note here that no official announcement has been made on the exam date yet. NEET UG 2020 is scheduled to be held on May 3, and the exams will likely be postponed too, considering the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Many board exams have been cancelled in the past few days. NTA will have to carefully announce the new date NEET 2020 Admit Card, keeping in mind that exam date does not coincide. "We will not be issuing the admit cards on March 27, 2020, as scheduled. The new date for downloading of admit cards will be issued later following a review on April 14, 2020,” a senior NTA official was quoted saying to TOI. The decision to reschedule the exam (if necessary) will be taken on the basis of the situation in our country. As of now, the exam date for NEET UG 2020 on May 3 remains unchanged. According to reports, a total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have applied for the exam, with around 33,357 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, NTA postponed JEE Main 2020 exam which was scheduled to be held on April 3, 2020. The new exam date is yet to be declared. Many state and central board examinations are postponed as well. The move has been made as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, cases of which crossed 700 mark.