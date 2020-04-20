Odisha Allows Functioning of Universities During Coronavirus Lockdown With Certain Conditions, Faculty Members Asked to Join Duty at Varsity

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Bhubaneswar, April 20: The Odisha government on Monday permitted all private and public universities to resume functioning during the coronavirus lockdown with certain restrictions. According to a notification issued by the Odisha government's higher education department, all private and public universities can hold online classes. While students need not come to the university, teaching staff will have to join the duty in person. Coronavirus Tracker Live.

According to the notification, universities will not be allowed to hold classes in physical mode during the lockdown. Online teaching, e-learning and distance learning are permitted. No student will be allowed to enter the university premises. Fieldwork, workshops, interviews and visits are prohibited during the lockdown. Seminars and seminars can be held through the online medium if necessary, said the order. Five More COVID-19 Hospitals Open in Odisha.

"All Group A (teaching and non-teaching) employees, which includes all faculties, have to attend their official duty on daily basis, only one-third of Group B, Group C and Group D employees shall be required to attend to their official duty," read the notification. Universities will issue an order in this regard and sought permission for movements of its employees from the local police.

Odisha Government's Notification Regarding Resumption of Functioning at Universities:

Employees travelling to or from the university must carry a copy of the high education department's order, copy of the university order and his/her ID card. "This order will come into effect immediately and will remain in force till further orders," read the notification.