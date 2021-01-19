New Delhi, January 19: The State Bank of India has declared the results of SBI PO prelims exams. The result has been released on the official site of the bank - www.sbi.co.in. Candidates can check the SBI PO result from the official website using their registration details. The preliminary exams for selection of Probationary Officers (PO) were held on January 4, 5 and 6 across the country. SBI PO 2020 Application Process: Know Date Schedule And How to Apply for Prelim Examination.

The aspirants who has cleared the preliminary examinations Candidates will be issued admit cards to appear for the SBI PO Main exams on January 29, 2021. The result will be held in the third or fourth week of February, 2021.The interview of the selected candidates are likely to be conducted during March. SBI PO Exam 2020: Admit Cards Released at Official Website - sbi.co.in; Here Are Steps to Download Call Letter.

Follow these steps to Check the SBI PO Prelims Result :

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India - sbi.co.in

Click on the link saying ' SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam Results.'

It will take you to a new web page.

Enter your registration number, roll number and date of birth to log in.

Your SBI PO Prelims results will be displayed.

Download and get the print-out of the result for future reference.

The SBI PO main exam due this month will consist of objective test for 200 marks and descriptive test of 50 marks. The final results will be declared in the last week of March 2021. The SBI PO recruitment was announced in November, 2020 and 2,000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exercise.

