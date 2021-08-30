New Delhi, August 30: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 admit cards have been released on Monday. Candidates can download the OJEE admit card 2021 from the official website, ojee.nic.in. It must be noted that candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to access the admit card and download it on the official website. The OJEE 2021 examinations will be held from September 6 to 18. Here's the direct link to download OJEE 2021 admit card.

According to reports, the OJEE 2021 exam will be conducted in multiple sittings. To help students, the authorities have activated a mock test link by which they can see what type of questions are being asked. Candidates can attempt the mock test multiple times in their respective subjects.

The OJEE is a government-approved exam in Odisha that helps students seeking admissions to first-year degree courses in Pharmacy, Integrated MBA, Homeopathy, Ayurveda, lateral entry to second-year Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, MCA among other courses.

How To Download OJEE 2021 Admit Card

Candidates have to visit the official website of the OJEE 2021 i.e. at ojee.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link given for OJEE 2021 admit card download.

Candidates can application number and password and then click on 'Submit'.

Download admit card and take a printout for future reference

The candidates are advised to download two copies of the admit card as both copies will be signed by the invigilator on the day of the exam.

