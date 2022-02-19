The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET Results. The UGC NET results have been released online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The results are available on two links released on the official website of the UGC NET examinations conducted on behalf of UGC by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both, for Indian universities and colleges. Candidates can view their UGC NET Result by using using the application number and date of birth. CSIR-UGC NET 2021 Phase-II Admit Card Released By NTA At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

Follow the steps given here to download your UGC NET result:

Step one: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step two: Click on the UGC NET results' link given on the homepage

Step three: Login with the registration details.

Step four: Check your NTA NET results from the next page.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the UGC NET for the December-2020 session. JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 Declared For Kashmir Division At jkbose.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores

However, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

The Commission had already released the UGC NET answer keys on January 21 this year and the candidates were allowed to raise their objections to the keys till January 24.

The UGC NET exam for was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2022 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).