Lucknow, June 27: The result for UP Board class 10 and class 12 exams has been declared. Students who appeared for UP Board's class 10 or 12 examinations can check their results and marks online at upresults.nic.in. Two separate links for class 10 and 12 results are available at upresults.nic.in website. The results of UP Board class 10 and 12 examinations can also be checked at upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. UP Board Results 2020 Toppers: Anurag Malik Ranked 1st in Class 12, Riya Jain Tops Class 10.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced the result of class 10 and class 12 via a press conference in Lucknow’s Lok Kalyan Bhawan. A total of 83.31 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam successfully, while the pass percentage of 12th is 74.63 per cent. State Education Minister said that the result this year is better than that of last year. Last year 70.2 per cent students had cleared the class 12, and 80.7 per cent passed class 10 UP Board exam.

How to Check UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2020:

Visit upresults.nic.in.

Click on "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2020 Results" for class 12 results

Click on "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2020 Results" for class 10 results

Students can also check their scores/results through SMS. They should follow the below-mentioned steps in order to get their results:

SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Over 56.11 lakh students appeared in class 10 and 12 exams this year, with 30.24 lakh students (30,24,632) in High School and 25.86 lakh (25,86,440) students in Intermediate. The class 10 exams were held from February 18 till March 13 earlier this year. To pass the board exams, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall.

