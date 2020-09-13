New Delhi, September 13: Twelve students of Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have been selected for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Recruitment) Exam-2018, commonly known as PCS-2018, were declared on Friday by the UPPSC. According to media co-ordinator Ahmad Azeem, 24 students from Jamia's RAC had appeared in the final interview held in July-August 2020. Jamia Millia Islamia Ranks First in The List of 40 Central Universities, JNU Ranked Third.

Of the 12 selected students by UPPSC, three have been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police. Four students will serve as Deputy Collector. Two students have been appointed for the post of Commercial Tax Officer. One each student have been selected for the post of Accounts Officers, District Commandant Home Guard and Block Development Officer. These students are living in RCA for the last one year or more and are also preparing for the

UPSC's Civil Services (Prelims). Smart India Hackathon 2020 Winners: Jamia Millia Islamia's 'Team Monk' Bags Prize of Rs 1 Lakh.

List of Selected Students From Jamia's RAC For UPPSC:

Earlier in August this year, 30 candidates who received coaching and training in the RCA were selected in UPSC's Civil Services Exam 2019. 25 of them were residing in RCA and 05 were trained at the mock interview programme of the centre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).