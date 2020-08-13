New Delhi, August 13: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University of Delhi, which had been the centre of Anti-CAA protests against the government, has bagged the first place in the list of 40 Central Universities released by the Education Ministry. The JMI scored 90 percent in the grading of performance of central universities. Jamia Millia Islamia topped the list followed by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Arunachal Pradesh with 83 percent score. This time, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is at third spot with 82 percent score, while Aligarh Muslim University has bagged the fourth spot with 78 percent score.

The JMI in a statement said, “All the universities were required to sign a tripartite MoU with MHRD (ministry of education) and UGC for continuous evaluation. Jamia was the first university in 2017 to sign this MoU and present itself for performance evaluation.” Smart India Hackathon 2020 Winners: Jamia Millia Islamia's 'Team Monk' Bags Prize of Rs 1 Lakh.

The evaluation system was based on several parameters, including annual student intake UG, PG, PhD and MPhil and range of diversity among students. The ranking of a university is also determined by the percentage of female students as well as the percentage of students from other states and countries studying in the institution.

Other factors which determine the ranking of a university are - included student-teacher ratio, teacher vacancy, visiting faculty, number of students placed through campus interviews and qualified in NET, GATE. Vice-Chancellor of JMI told The Times of India that the achievement was significant because of the “challenging time” the university has gone through in the recent past. Akhtar credited “High-quality teaching, relevant and focused research and improved perception of the university which helped in bagging the first spot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).