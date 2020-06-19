New Delhi, June 19: The Union Public service commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC personality test schedule for civil services main examination 2019 on Friday, June 19, 2020. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the personality test interview can check the schedule online at official website-upsc.gov.in. UPSC Exam 2020 New Date: Union Public Service Commission to Conduct Prelims Exam on October 4.

The personality test for the civil services main examination 2019 would commence on July 20 and end on July 30. UPSC conducted Civil Service main examination from September 20 to September 29, 2019. The result for which was declared on January 14, 2020. To download the schedule or check date and time, candidates can follow these steps. UPSC NDA NA (II) Exam 2020 Registration Begins Online at upsc.gov.in, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Important Dates.

Steps to Download UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Interview Schedule:

Visit upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link that says " UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 interview schedule link "

" A PDF file will open

Check your roll number and date.

Candidates can take a print out for future reference

Originally, the schedule for the personality test was from February 17 to April 3, 2020. However, the process could not be completed due to the novel coronavirus situation and lockdown. Meanwhile, UPSC Prelims exam 2020 will be conducted on October 4, 2020. The main examination would be held on January 8, 2020.

