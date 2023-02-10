Mumbai, February 10: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Friday declared the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 exam results. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test examination can check their results by visiting the official website of WBBPE at www.wbbprimaryeducation.org or www.wbbpeonline.com.

The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 was announced by Bengal education minister Bratya Basu. Board President Goutam Pal said that over six lakh candidates appeared for the test. Of these, an estimated 1.5 lakh candidates have qualified the round. The total pass percentage is 24.31 percent. NEET-PG 2023: National Board of Examinations Reopens Application Portal at natboard.edu.in, Check Last Date and How To Apply Here.

Know Steps To Download WB TET Result 2022:

Visit the official website of WBBE at wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org

On the home page, click on the WB TET Result 2022 result link

Enter using your log in credentials

Click on submit

Your WB TET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

As per a report in Jagran Josh, Ina Singha topped the exam with a score of 133. Reportedly, all four toppers are girls. Mounisa Kundu from Hooghly, Meghna Chakraborty from Paschim Medinipur, Deepika Rai, and Aditi Mazumdar from East Barddhaman are the four toppers. Health Ministry Reduces Eligibility Percentile for NEET-Super Speciality Courses From 50 to 20.

The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) exam was held last year on December 11. While over 1.50 lakh candidates qualified, reports say that there are 177 candidates between Ranks 1 and 10. The The WB TET 2022 exam was held for in order to fill 11 thousand vacancies.

