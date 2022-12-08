Delhi, December 8: The upcoming year is all set to start on a good note for Central government employees as there is a news related to their salary in 2023. The government is likely to take a decision about three major issues - DA and DR hike, fitment factor revision, and clearing 18-month DA arrears on 7th pay commission recommendations, media reports have said. All these three decisions will fetch a bonus for government employees.

The Central government revises dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1. The last hike raised the DA by 4 percent to 38 percent. Earlier, in March, the government had raised the DA by 3 percent to 34 percent under the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Govt Employees To Receive 3 to 5% DA Hike in March 2023; Check Latest Update

DA Hike in 2023:

The central government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023. Several media reports suggested that the Centre could raise the DA by 3 to 5 per cent considering the inflation rate and taking into consideration the recommendations of the 7th pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission: Expected Fitment Factor Hike Will Increase Central Govt Employees' Salary This Much

18-Month Arrears:

There could be good news for all central government employees who have been waiting for their 18 months-pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears. The official consent may come soon as the issue regarding the payment of DA arrears from January 2020 to June 2021 is set for a cabinet discussion.

Fitment Factor To Be Revised:

Employee unions have been demanding for a long time to increase the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, then the basic pay of the employees will be Rs 26,000.

