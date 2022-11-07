Mumbai, November 7: The Defence Research and Development Organisation's Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) has invited application from candidates for over 1,000 posts of Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre. The application process for the same began today, November 7. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

It must be noted that the last date to submit the application form is up to December 7, 2022. The DRDO recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 1061 posts which are for general, SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories besides a few for ESM, MSP and PwBD candidates. India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Over 180 Posts at dopsportsrecruitment.in, Know How To Apply and Other Details.

Steps To Apply for DRDO CEPTAM 2022:

Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Next, click on DRDO CEPTAM link on the homepage

Fill out the application form

Submit the form

Pay the application fee

Take a print out for future reference

The posts for which the DRDO recruitment drive is being held include Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing), Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), and Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing). There are also other posts such as Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant ‘A’ , Vehicle Operator ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ and Fireman.

In order to apply for the DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022, candidates have to pay an application of Rs 100 which is for all categories. The application fee should be paid online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

