New Delhi, June 6: The Centre has made linking of Driving License with Aadhaar Card mandatory. With this decision, the government is aiming to curb the duplication of driving licenses.

If you still haven’t linked your Aadhaar with your Driving License, then you may have faced a number of issues while availing of services from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Aadhaar Card: How to Download E-Aadhaar by Using Registered Mobile Number Online at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

In such a situation, if you are also planning to link your Aadhaar Card with your Driving license, then you just have to follow these steps:

1. You need to visit the official website of the transport department of your state https://parivahan.gov.in.

2. Click on the option of 'Link Aadhaar'.

3. Go to the drop-down and click on the 'Driving License' option.

4. After that you will be asked for your Driving License number. Enter the number.

5. After entering the number, you will have to click on the option of 'Get Details'.

6. Enter your Aadhaar details and mobile number.

7. Click on the 'Submit' option.

8. After that you need to verify your Aadhaar with an OTP.

9. OTP will ensure that the process of linking your Aadhaar with your Driving License is completed.

The Centre had made it mandatory to link your Driving License with Aadhaar Card a few years ago. If you still haven’t linked these two documents then you won’t be able to use many online services such as apply for a learner's license, renewal of DL, and change of address in DL. Thus, it is advisable to link your Driving License with your Aadhaar Card as soon as possible to benefit from the contactless services rolled out by the Road Transport ministry due to the pandemic. Additionally, an Aadhaar card has also become necessary for the verification of a Driving License.

