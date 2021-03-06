Juventus is all set to take on Lazio in Serie A 2020-21 match at the Juventus Stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team so that this will help you build your team comprising midfielders, defenders, forwards and goalkeepers which will help you pick the right players. Before getting into the playing XI, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Juventus is placed on number three of the points table. The Bianconeri has 49 points in their kitty winning 14 games and losing three matches. Their remaining games ended with a draw. Juventus vs Lazio Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: Watch Free Live Telecast of Serie A 2020–21 on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Lazio is placed on number seven of the points table with 43 points in their kitty winning 13 games and losing seven. Their remaining matches ended with a draw. Both teams have had roaster issues as they have their share of injuries. Paulo Dybala, Arthur Melo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado continue to be on the doctor’s table. Rodrigo Bentancur will also miss this match after being tested positive with COVID-19. Simone Inzaghi will be without the services of defenders Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu for the match against Juventus.

Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Pepe Reina (LAZ) must be your keeper for this game.

Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Francesco Acerbi (LAZ), Alex Sandro (JUV), Patric (LAZ), Matthijs de Ligt (JUV) must be the defenders in your team.

Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders Marco Parolo (LAZ), Weston McKennie (JUV), Senad Lulic (LAZ), Aaron Ramsey (JUV)

Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Ciro Immobile (LAZ) must be your two forwards.

Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Pepe Reina (LAZ), Francesco Acerbi (LAZ), Alex Sandro (JUV), Patric (LAZ), Matthijs de Ligt (JUV), Marco Parolo (LAZ), Weston McKennie (JUV), Senad Lulic (LAZ), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Ciro Immobile (LAZ)

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be your captain for this game while Ciro Immobile (LAZ) must be your vice-captain.

