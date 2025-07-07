New Delhi, July 7: iPhone 17 series is anticipated to debut in September 2025, possibly during the second week of the month. Reports suggest a potential launch date range from September 8 to 10. The full lineup is expected to consist of four devices, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new iPhone 17 Air could succeed the iPhone 16 Plus as an ultra-slim alternative.

The iPhone 17 Air may be Apple’s thinnest device ever, measuring around 5.5mm in thickness. To make it so thin, Apple could remove the USB-C port and other physical components. Some models might include a vapour chamber cooling system. Alongside this design change, the rest of the series is rumoured to bring improvements in camera systems, processing power, display quality, and wireless charging speed. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Likely To Launch in Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event on July 9; Know What To Expect.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new design for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, setting them apart from the standard iPhone 17, which is expected to resemble the current iPhone 16 in appearance with minor changes. The Pro models may feature a new rear camera module. The iPhone 17 series is expected to come with iOS 26. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro might include a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Air could offer a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to feature a 6.9-inch display.

The iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air may be powered by either the standard A19 chip or possibly the older A18 processor. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be equipped with the A19 Pro chipset. Camera upgrades may include a 24MP front camera across all four models. For the rear camera setup, Apple might offer a dual-lens on the standard iPhone 17, a single 48MP sensor on the Air model, and triple 48MP cameras for the Pro and Pro Max versions. Moto G96 5G Specifications and Features Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 9; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air, Apple's rumoured slimmest device in the 17 series is expected to come with a price of around INR 99,900 in India. The standard iPhone 17 could be launched at approximately INR 89,900. The premium iPhone 17 Pro might come at a price for INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may cost around INR 1,64,900.

