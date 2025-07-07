Mumbai’s Metro-1 corridor, connecting Ghatkopar to Versova, faced major disruptions on Monday morning, July 7, as multiple trains were delayed during peak hours. The Mumbai Metro service disruption caused massive crowds at stations. Videos circulating on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, show packed platforms, particularly at Ghatkopar, where commuters struggled for space. With local train services also running behind schedule, thousands of officegoers were left stranded, prompting many to seek alternative routes. A commuter in a post on X said, "Mumbai Metro Varsova Ghatkoper Line 10 min delay running effect on monday morning routine." Another said, "Heavy rush at @MumbaiMetro01 stations. #Metro1 authorities said that "Train services were slightly delayed as one train was unable to achieve target speed and had to be withdrawn from service. However operations are continuous and normalized." One traveller posted, '@MumbaiMetro01 has failed to manage the current capacity of passengers," to whichm Mumbai Metro replied, "We regret the inconvenience, Mr. Purohit. Train services were slightly delayed as one train was unable to achieve target speed and had to be withdrawn from service. However operations are continuous and normalized. Appreciate your support." Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Disrupted Between Seawoods Darave and Nerul Due to Technical Issue.

Mumbai Metro Train Update

Crazy commuter woes thanks to 1 service withdrawn tech issues with mumbai metro line 1 Stampede like situation in ghatkopar station@Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra act fast before lives are lost Line 1 needs 6 bogie rakes & 3 times current rakes@MandarSawant184@BHiren@impuni… pic.twitter.com/bn0ujkJhBT — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) July 7, 2025

Mumbai Metro 1 Update

Mumbai Metro Varsova Ghatkoper Line 10 min delay running effect on monday morning routine. pic.twitter.com/VvC7qNytmB — Mahesh Poojari (@YJwRbcXHXJkDfbi) July 7, 2025

Delays on Mumbai Metro 1 Line

Heavy rush at @MumbaiMetro01 stations. #Metro1 authorities said that "Train services were slightly delayed as one train was unable to achieve target speed and had to be withdrawn from service. However operations are continuous and normalized". Video courtesy: @AndheriLOCA. pic.twitter.com/fLJN1Xjv5O — Shashank Rao (@Shashankrao06) July 7, 2025

Mumbai Metro Responds

We regret the inconvenience, Mr. Purohit. Train services were slightly delayed as one train was unable to achieve target speed and had to be withdrawn from service. However operations are continuous and normalized. Appreciate your support. — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)