New Delhi, December 2: India is the fifth-most polluted country in the world when it comes to air pollution, according to the IQAir, a company that primarily works on air filtration. The Yamuna river in India, a tributary of the Ganges, is the most polluted urban river in the world. The country also doesn't fare satisfactorily when it comes to noise pollution and soil pollution. December 2 is observed as National Pollution Control Day. On this National Pollution Control Day, let us see what the Centre and some state governments are doing recently to curb pollution. Air Pollution in India Caused Over 1.16 Lakh Infant Deaths in 2019: Study.

Centre: In 2019, the Centre launched the National Clean Air Programme to reduce air pollution y 20-30% by 2024. The government has decided to allocate Rs 460 crore for the initiative. The government also moved to the new BS-VI emission norms. A National Water Quality Monitoring Network comprising 1,429 monitoring stations in 28 states and 6 in Union Territories on various rivers and water bodies across the country have been set to check water pollution.

Delhi: Air pollution remains a concern in Delhi especially during winters. Fog clubbed with smoke from stubble burning leads to smog in the national capital. This year, the Delhi government launched a number of initiatives to curb air pollution. Installation of anti-smog guns, introduction of an environment-friendly alternative to stubble burning, closure of two thermal plants, incentives on using electric vehicles and imposition of a hefty fine for violating dust control guidelines are among them. Cleaning the Yamuna and eradicating water pollution in Delhi in the next five years are now the priorities of the Delhi government. Delhi Breathed More Polluted Air in November This Year Than 2019.

Maharashtra: Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has a noise pollution problem. Celebrations of major festivals, procession, the bursting of firecrackers and honking are some of the causes. The state government has started a study to understand the ill effects of noise pollution by mapping its sources across 25 locations in Mumbai and Nagpur. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has also launched a new Star Rating Programme for air pollution. Under the programme, it will give ratings to industries based on emissions.

Uttar Pradesh: To curb air and noise pollution, the Yogi Adityanath government imposed a blanket ban on the sale and use of all types of firecrackers this Diwali. The state government has also scaled up action and monitoring of the parameters and quality of sewage treatment plant (STP).

Odisha: To control rising air pollution in some pockets, the Odisha government has launched Clean Air Action Plan, under which various steps are taken to reduce main sources of polluting matters like PM10 and PM 2.5. As part of the Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM), the Odisha government is setting up facilities for collection, transportation and treatment of septage to ensure that untreated human waste does not fall into the rivers thereby polluting them.

West Bengal: A ban on firecrackers was imposed in West Bengal in view of the air pollution and the coronavirus outbreak. The government is also planning to introduce electric vessels to replace the existing fleet of old and rickety ferries. According to the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, ferries had been increasing the toxicity level in water and air, and have also been responsible for noise pollution.

Karnataka: According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), not a single river in the state has drinkable water quality. The Karnataka government has launched a water conservation scheme named "Jalamrutha", which focusses on drought-proofing measures, including protection and rejuvenation of water bodies. The KSPCB has also prepared an action plan to bring down pollution levels in five "critically polluted" industrial clusters in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Bidar, Bhadravati, and Raichur.

