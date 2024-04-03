Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, April 3, filed his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Kerala’s Wayanad. Rahul’s sister and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined him. Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad seat in the 2019 Parliament polls with a massive margin of over four lakh votes. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds Roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad Ahead of Nomination Filing (Watch Videos).

Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Kerala: Congress party's sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi files his nomination from Wayanad His sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also present with him. CPI has fielded Annie Raja from this seat and BJP has… pic.twitter.com/NoFpSbcLto — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

