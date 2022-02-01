Mumbai, February 1: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra, northwest Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh. IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets over the Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next 48 hours. Similarly, isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana will witness dense fog next 24 hours, said IMD. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted that north Uttar Pradesh will witness cold day conditions today, and the conditions are likely to abate tomorrow.

Check Tweet by IMD:

At 0830 hrs IST dense to very dense fog is reported at many places over Punjab (Bhatinda 00 m, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala 25m each) at some places over Haryana (Ambala, Karnal and Bhiwani 25 m each, Chandigarh and Hisar 50 m each) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 1, 2022

IMD has predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. IMD said that the thunderstorm will move towards Jammu Divison and Himachal Pradesh accompanied by hail on February 2. You can take a look at IMD's All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin here.

IMD has predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during the next 2 days and a rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celcius thereafter. Similarly, Central India will see a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celcius during the next 3 days and fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius thereafter. IMD forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celcius over most parts of East India during the next 5 days. Meanwhile, IMD has said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Maharashtra during

next 3 days and fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius thereafter.

