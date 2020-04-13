Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, 101 Years Ago: How Many Were Martyred? Did General Dyer Face Consequences? Other FAQs

Candlelight march on 100th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 13: One of the most gruesome tragedy under the British colonial rule was the massacre of a civilian congregation in Jallianwala Bagh. On this day, 101 years ago, the imperial regime had committed a crime against humanity by launching indiscriminate firing on unarmed Sikhs who had gathered in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Below are the answers to some of the frequently asked questions on Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

What led to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre?

Following the arrest of freedom fighter Saifuddin Kitchlew in early April of 1919 and the ban imposed on Mahatma Gandhi from visiting Punjab, the administration was cautious about a revolt in the state. General Reginald Dyer had issued an order barring any form of congregations in Amritsar. Since the order was not effectively disseminated, a congregation had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh - a seven acre plot located close to the Golden Temple complex - on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The congregation included mostly Sikhs, but also reportedly comprised of Hindus and Muslims. They included unarmed men, women and children of all ages. After the government was alerted about their presence, Dyer reached the spot with 50 soldiers armed with the .303 Lee–Enfield bolt-action rifles.

After encircling the congregation, the soldiers launched an indiscriminate fire. The firing continued for the next ten minutes, with nearly 1,650 rounds being pumped into the gathering by the men in uniform.

How many died in Jallianwala Bagh massacre?

According to an official report, at least 329 persons were killed in the massacre, whereas, over 1,200 others were left with injuries. Following the brutal killings, the British soldiers left the site without arranging medical help for the hundreds of wounded civilians.

What happened to General Dyer after Jallianwala Bagh massacre?

Dyer was initially backed by the then Governor-General of British India, who described his action as a deterrent measure. He issued a speech in Lahore on April 14 in Urdu, where he warned the locals of being shot dead if they resort to protests over the killing of civilians in Amritsar. As criticism grew, however, the British regime was compelled to send him back to London.

Later in 1919, he was sent to Afghanistan for the Anglo-Afghan war. He retired in 1920, retaining the rank of colonel. In 1927, he died at the age of 62 after suffering from multiple brain strokes.

Who was the Governor General during Jallianwala Bagh massacre?

The Governor General of British India at the time was Michael O'Dwyer, whose reign extended from 1913 to 1919. O'Dwyer had drawn criticism for supporting General Dyer for his decision to order the firing in Amritsar. To avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Indian revolutionary Udham Singh assassinated him in Caxton, England on March 13, 1940.