Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended Till June 30, 2020 Due to Outbreak of Coronavirus

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 24: The Centre on Tuesday extended the deadline of Aadhar-PAN linking to June 30, 2020. Meanwhile, the government will also not charge additional 10 percent. The Vivad se Vishwas scheme has also been extended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The press briefing was conducted through video conferencing. FM Sitharaman Relaxes Mandatory Requirement of Holding Board Meetings by 60 days.

The Finance Minister also extended date to file income tax return for the financial year 2018-19 till June 30. In addition to this, for delayed payments, the interest rate has been reduced from 12 percent to 9 percent. Meanwhile, Sitharaman also assured people that the Centre is working on providing economic package to tackle coronavirus menace. What is Article 360? All About The Law Which Allows The Centre to Impose Financial Emergency.

The Finance Ministry also announced compliance and regulation on Income Central Excise, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Fisheries and Bank-related compliance. All last dates and deadlines of document submission and compliance, has been moved to June 30.