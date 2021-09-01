Chennai, September 1: Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi died here on Wednesday at a private hospital.

She was earlier admitted to the hospital a couple of days back for heart ailment and passed away on Wednesday morning, an official of the private hospital told IANS.

Condoling her death AIADMK leader and former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar tweeted, "Very shocked and saddened by the passing of Mrs Vijayalakshmi. She is the wife of AIADMK coordinator Annan OPS and mother of MP @OPRavindhranath. My heart goes out to the family at this time of grief. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace. OfficeOfOPS."

