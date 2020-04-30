AIIMS Issues Helpline Number for Follow-Up Patients for Booking Appointements Via Teleconsultations Amid COVID-19 Crisis

AIIMS in Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 30:The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday announced the helpline number for follow-up patients through appointements booking via teleconsultations amid the coronavirus spread. The AIIMS administration issued a number+9115444155 for the ease of patients too.

Informing about the latest development, AIIMS administration said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations by calling the number +9115444155." Delhi Police Undertake 'Parikrama' of AIIMS to Thank Doctors, Medical Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Watch Video.

The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations by calling the number +9115444155: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/zEfZOs9ywI — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Earlier, reports arrived that AIIMS in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Wednesday decided to make lodging and food arrangements for its staff after its employees tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, AIIMS is planning to conduct a clinical trial of the convalescent plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 and modalities of taking approvals from the Drug Controller General of India are being worked out.