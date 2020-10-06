Ghaziabad, October 6: Indian Air Force's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) performed a drill during the full dress rehearsal of IAF Day parade at Hindon Air Force Station, ahead of the Indian Air Force Day on October 8. Flares were also fired by the fighter aircraft during the rehearsal. Videos of the same have been shared by ANI.

The Rafale fighter aircraft that was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force's (IAF) famous 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows', at the Ambala airbase in Haryana on September 10, will make its Air Force Day parade debut on October 8. Indian Air Force Day 2020: Rafale Fighter Jets to Fly in 'Vijay' And 'Transformer' Formations During Air Force Day Parade.

Flares fired by Rafale during the rehearsal of the Air Force Day Parade

#WATCH Hindon Air Base (Ghaziabad): Flares fired by a fighter aircraft today during rehearsal of the Air Force Day parade to be held on October 8. pic.twitter.com/mEfK3cD08z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020

The IAF which was founded on October 8, 1932, will celebrate its 88th anniversary at the Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh).

