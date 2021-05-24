New Delhi, May 24: The Delhi Police on Monday raided Twitter India's offices in Delhi and Gurugram in connection with the alleged Congress toolkit controversy. Two teams of special cell of Delhi police carried out searches at the Twitter India offices located in Delhi's Lado Sarai and Gurugram. A notice was also sent to Twitter in connection with the case.

"Delhi Police is enquiring into a complaint in which clarification is sought from Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by Sambit Patra as 'manipulative'," reported CNN News18 quoting an excerpt from a statement by the Delhi police. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that it appeared that Twitter had some information that was not known to the police. He further added that the information was relevant to the inquiry. Toolkit Row: Delhi Police Sends Notice to Twitter Over Flagging BJP Leader Sambit Patra's Tweet as 'Manipulated Media'.

Delhi Police Carrying Out Searches at Twitter India Offices in Delhi And Gurugram:

#WATCH | Team of Delhi Police Special cell carrying out searches in the offices of Twitter India (in Delhi & Gurugram) Visuals from Lado Sarai. pic.twitter.com/eXipqnEBgt — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

The police, however, refused to divulge details of the complaint or the identity of the complainant. The BJP accused the Congress of creating a 'toolkit' that aims to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling the new strain of coronavirus as "India strain" or "Modi strain." However, the Congress denied these allegations. The grand old party claimed that the BJP is propagating a fake 'toolkit' to defame it. Alleged Congress' COVID-19 Toolkit Case: Delhi Police Carries Out Searches at Twitter Offices in Delhi, Gurugram.

Last week, Twitter labelled as "manipulated media," a tweet by Patra on the alleged 'toolkit'. Twitter says it "may label Tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated". The Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress' students wing NSUI also lodged a complaint against Patra and former chief minister Raman Singh for allegedly "forging" the letterhead of the AICC Research Department and printing "false and fabricated" content on it.

(With inputs from PTI)

