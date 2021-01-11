Srinagar, January 11: Jammu and Kashmir Police have charged an army captain of stage-managing an "encounter" at Amshipora in Shopian district. Media reports have claimed that the accused Captain Bhupinder Singh "faked the encounter" to claim the reward money. The Ministry of Defence on Monday described these reports as "malafide" and said no cash reward is given to soldiers for their services in the line of duty. Wanted Criminal Arrested After Brief Encounter in Delhi.

"Media reports that Amshipora encounter actions were driven by Rs 20 lakh award for the killing of terrorists are malafide. Indian Army has no system of cash awards for its personnel for any acts in combat situations or otherwise in the line of duty," Defence PRO, Srinagar, said. According to a report by news agency IANS, the charge sheet accuses Captain Bhupinder Singh of hatching a conspiracy with two locals to claim the reward money. Parimpora Encounter: Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Impartial Probe Into Killing of Three Youths in Alleged Fake Encounter.

Police have presented the charge sheet in the court of chief judicial magistrate in Shopian district. says Bhupinder Singh fired at three innocent civilians in July last year in Amshipora village even before the forces had laid the cordon there. "He later told the security forces that he had to fire as the militants were trying to escape," the charge sheet says.

The charge sheet also includes statements of four army personnel who were part of the team along with him during the "encounter". Three civilians, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ibrar, were killed in this "encounter". They hailed from Rajouri district and were working as labourers in Shopian.

