Guwahati, August 27: Five people died after miscreants torched seven trucks in Assam's Dima Hasao on Thursday night. Reports inform that the Assam police suspect that the members of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) are behind the incident that took place near Dismao village on Umrangso Lanka road. Police told NDTV that several the accused also fired shots at the drivers before setting the trucks on fire. The police rushed to the spot on receiving an alert about the incident. Then investigation in the incident is underway. Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Efforts On To Lift ‘Economic Blockade’ and Resume Movement of Vehicles Between the Two States.

SP Dima Hasao Jayant Singh said "Information we got from the ground was that five suspected militants, who first fired from automatic weapons, set the trucks ablaze. We suspect the militant organisation DNLA to be behind this attack," as reported by NDTV. Singh reportedly added "We have recovered five bodies and are carrying out a search operation with the help of Assam Rifles. An investigation has already begun." Assam Shocker: Couple Arrested For Beating, Torturing Adopted Kid in Dibrugarh.

Update by ANI:

Assam | Five people died after miscreants set ablaze seven trucks near Dismao village on Umrangso Lanka road in Dima Hasao last night; police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/7kCc4I9a6n — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Reports inform that the trucks were carrying coal for a nearby cement factory on Thursday night when some miscreants opened fire and set their trucks ablaze. The incident claimed five lives. Indian Army's Assam Rifles and the Assam police are jointly undertaking operation in the area. Investigations are underway.

