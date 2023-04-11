Mumbai, April 11: Sadiq Pasha, an autorickshaw driver, refunded Rs 10,000 to a businessman who had unintentionally transferred the money to Pasha's account on Monday, making his professional community pleased of his act of integrity.

The businessman Jose had hired the latter through a ride-hailing app on March 14, and had traveled from Gangotri Circle in BTM Layout to Kalasipalyam, while the payment had been made by UPI transaction. Ghaziabad: E-Rickshaw Driver Hands Over Unattended Bag Containing Rs 25 Lakh Cash To Police, Gets Appreciation For His Honesty (See Pics).

Following the completion of the trip and payment of the fare, Jose needed to complete another transaction using the same UPI app, this time sending Rs 10,000 to a friend with the same name as the autorickshaw driver - Sadiq Pasha.

By Accident, Jose sent the money to the auto driver rather than his friend, who was supposed to receive it. Jose was concerned about how to contact the autorickshaw driver after realising his mistake because he did not have his phone number.

At that point, Jose contacted one of his friends who is working with the South Bengaluru police department. He assisted the latter in locating the autorickshaw driver using the information from the ride-booking app on his phone. Calling Pasha and informing him of the error in the transaction resulted in the money being swiftly returned, allaying Jose's concerns.

Later, Pasha claimed that he was too preoccupied with passenger excursions to even notice that Rs 10,000 had been credited to his account. Man Who Robbed Woman at ATM Returns Her Money After Seeing Zero Balance (Watch Video).

I was taken aback when I received his [Jose's] call. Rs. 10,000 is a significant sum of money for me as an auto driver since I know how hard I must work to make that much money. I informed the caller that I would check my account and get back to him. 30 minutes later, I checked and saw an extra 10,000 rupees in my account, that I immediately returned, said Pasha.

