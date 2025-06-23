In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly molested and assaulted by a group of drunk men in Bengaluru. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, June 22, when the woman was going to buy groceries. According to reports, the incident took place at around 5 PM on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Yellamma Layout near Mylasandra Road in Anekal taluk under Bannerghatta police station limits. A disturbing video showing the six drunk men allegedly groping, assaulting and dragging the woman in broad daylight has also surfaced online. It is also reported that the six men attacked locals who tried to help the woman. It is also learnt that one of the accused has been arrested while efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused. Bengaluru Shocker: Biker Suffers 12 Injuries to Skull, Dies After Tree Branch Falls on Him; Tragic Video Surfaces.

Woman Molested by Drunk Men in Bengaluru

Blood boils watching this!#Bengaluru girl out to buy groceries groped, dragged, assaulted in broad daylight by a gang of 6 drunk men Under Bannerghatta police station limits. They even stormed near her house, attacked locals who tried to help. All caught on CCTV Is arrest… pic.twitter.com/JXyVqwa51T — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 23, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)