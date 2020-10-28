Patna, October 28: A polling agent died due to heart attack in Nawada district on Wednesday during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, officials said.

Krishna Kumar Singh was deployed at booth number 258 at Fulma village in Hisua Assembly constituency when he complained of chest pain, eyewitness said. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital at Nawada where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Voting: 33.11% Turnout Till 1.45 PM, Lakhisarai Records Highest at 40.16%.

The eyewitnesses claimed that there was no medical staff deployed at the polling booth to help in emergency situations. The ffirst phase of polling for 71 seats is currently underway in 16 districts, in which 1,066 candidates of different political parties are in fray.

