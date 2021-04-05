Jagdalpur, April 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday laid wreaths on the coffins of 14 security personnel killed in the Bijapur Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.

Shah arrived here in the morning and he is scheduled to hold a meeting with top officials like the Intelligence Bureau Director, Central Reserve Police Force Director General and Director General of Police Chhattisgarh in Jagdalpur, according to the sources. Shah, in the afternoon, will visit the CRPF Basaguda camp and will further visit the hospital where injured jawans are admitted.

"Paid tribute to the brave security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur. The country will never forget their valour and sacrifice. The whole country stands with bereaved families. We are determined to conclude the fight against this Naxalite unrest," Shah tweeted after the wreath lying ceremony. Bijapur Naxal Attack: If Not Intelligence Failure, then Poorly Designed, Incompetently Executed Operation, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in Bijapur for six soldiers who lost their lives in the same attack. The encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Maoists near Jonnaguda village around noon.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the attack. Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said. Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the attack, on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation.