Mumbai, July 17: In the latest update, two more bodies have been recovered from the site of the building collapse, thus taking the death toll to 6. The rescue operation is underway by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who are trying to remove the debris of the building that collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday.

The rear part of a five-storied Bhanushali building collapsed at the Fort area in south Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city. The wall of the second and the third floor of the building collapsed, following which two fire engines and an ambulance were rushed to the spot for the search and rescue operation, the BMC informed. Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

Death Toll Rises to 6:

#UPDATE: One more body recovered from the site of building collapse, death toll rises to 6. Rescue operation still underway: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) https://t.co/g8N22nsnMx pic.twitter.com/juJWEIZlmB — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

BMC further mentioned that it was a cessed building of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), where 20 families resided when the incident took place, it added. Due to the heavy rainfall in the city, there were other incidents of house or wall collapse, but there were no reports of any injuries in them.

