Chandigarh, September 10: Cases of crime against women continue to rise. A 21-year-old woman was repeatedly raped by her boyfriend and his aide at different locations over multiple months. Police have identified the accused as Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Both accused are the residents of Panchkula.

The woman studies at a private college in Chandigarh and had first approached the Chandigarh Police, who lodged a zero FIR and transferred the case to their counterparts in Mohali, reported Hindustan Times.

The woman, in her complaint, said she came in contact with Ravi at a church in Sector 15, Panchkula. As their friendship turned into a romantic relationship, Ravi promised to marry her and introduce her to his mother who lives in the US. Karnataka Shocker: Husband and Parents Booked in Bengaluru Over Marriage of 14-Year-Old Girl, Priest Absconding

But uncomfortable with his physical advances, she refused to visit his house any more, following which he started blackmailing her, the woman said. Chennai Shocker: Bride Calls Lover To Stop Her Wedding, Man Snatches Mangalsutra From Groom and Tries To Tie Knot

She alleged in April 2022, Ravi and his friend Deepak took her to a hotel in Zirakpur, where Ravi raped her and gave her phone number to Deepak.

Subsequently, Deepak informed her that Ravi was involved with another woman and called to her a hotel in Manimajra on May 31 to show her evidence. When she met him there in a room, Deepak drugged her and also raped her, she alleged.

He took her pictures and videos and threatened to circulate them online if she revealed the matter to anyone. However, she lodged a police complaint. Following investigation, police registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC . Efforts are on to nab the accused.

