Chennai: Owner of Jain Bakeries and Confectionaries Arrested For 'No Muslim Staff' Advertisement

Offensive ad by Jain Bakeries and Confectionaries (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Chennai, May 10: The Chennai Police on Saturday arrested owner of the bakery which put an advertisement, saying they don't have Muslim staffers. The bakery owner has been identified as Prashant who was arrested following a complaint that he had mentioned "misinformation about Muslims" and tried to create communal disharmony. The matter is related to an advertisement by Jain Bakeries and Confectionaries. Suresh Tiwari, BJP MLA From Uttar Pradesh, Tells People Not to Buy Vegetables from Muslim Vendors; Party Distances Itself From Statement, Watch Video.

In a WhatsApp post, T Nagar's Jain Bakeries and Confectionaries highlighted that all eatables available are "made by Jains" and "no Muslim staff" is involved in the process. The WhatsApp post went viral on social media platforms, triggering outrage and condemnation. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged against the owner for disturbing communal harmony. Viral Audio Clip Claiming Vegetable Vendors Are Spreading Coronavirus by Licking, Spitting on Items is Fake.

Speaking to TOI, a person from the bakery said the ad was in response to calls for boycotting bakeries where Muslims work. "As we were receiving calls continuously, we decided to clarify," the person was quoted as saying. Senior advocate A Sirajudeen said the offensive advertisement was "a deliberate attempt to ostracize a particular community".

"The claim by the bakery that they did not employ Muslims to prepare food will incite people," he said. The publisher of the advertisement is liable for prosecution under Sections 153 (provocation to cause riot), 153A, 505 (inciting commission of offence against another community) and 295A (insult a class of people) IPC, he added.