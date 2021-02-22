Mumbai, February 22: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Taking to Twitter, he informed people that he tested positive and requested all those who came in contact with him to do their test.

He further said that his health is good and there is no reason to worry. "All citizens should take proper care of the corona, which includes wearing masks and using hand sanitisers," said Chhagan Bhujpal. Uddhav Thackeray Warns of Complete Lockdown in Maharashtra if COVID-19 Situation Worsens, Urges People To Wear Masks and Maintain Social Distancing.

Chhagan Bhujbal Tests Positive For COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned Mumbaikars of complete lockdown in the state if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the coming days. In his televised address to people of the state amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing

