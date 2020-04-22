Civil Aviation Ministry Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Colleagues Asked to go Into Self-Isolation

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 22: An employee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The employee had attended office on April 15. According to the ministry, all necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises. All colleagues who came in contact with the man have been asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution. The Delhi government is taking steps for contact tracing and risk profiling. India's COVID-19 Testing Rate Drops From 35,000 to 27,000 in Single Day After Complaints of 'Faulty' Made in China Rapid Testing Kits Emerge.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured to extend all possible help to the infected employee. Puri also prayed for the speedy recovery of the man. He tweeted, "We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID19 and have extended all possible medical help & support. Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength & speedy recovery."

We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support. Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength & speedy recovery. https://t.co/ff8gN9dFOW — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 22, 2020

On Saturday, a housekeeper working in the Lok Sabha Secretariat tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, the infected staffer was not working in the parliament complex but was employed in one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road. On Tuesday, one positive case of coronavirus was also found in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 19984 in India on Wednesday with an increase of 1,383 in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths also increased by 50 since Tuesday morning. Till now, 640 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country.