Uttarakhand, July 20: In a tragic incident, three people in the Madkot village lost their lives while 8 people from a neighbouring village are missing following a cloud burst. District Magistrate Pithoragarh V K Jogdande informed that the A rescue team is present at the spot.

Due to the heavy rainfall in the area, five houses washed away in Munsyari after water level increased in the Gori river. According to the DM, all affected families have been shifted to a safe place and would be provided compensation. 30 more houses are reportedly in danger. Uttarakhand Rains: Portion of Bridge Collapses at Madkhot on Pithoragarh-Munsyari Road Following Heavy Rainfall, Watch Video.

Cloud Burst in Uttarakhand: 3 Dead, 8 Missing:

