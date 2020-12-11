Meghalaya, December 11: CM Conrad Sangma tested positive for COVID-19. He is under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. Taking to Twitter, he shared the news and urged people in contact with him in the past 5 days to keep a watch on their health and get tested if required.

Last week, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij Saturday tested positive of the novel coronavirus. This happened barely two weeks after being administered a trial vaccine shot of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The 67-year-old BJP veteran is not only diabetic but had recently undergone surgery for a thigh bone fracture. He had volunteered to participate in the vaccine’s human phase trials, in which over 25,000 persons were administered trial doses. India’s Total Active COVID-19 Caseload Drops to 3.63 Lakh After 146 Days, Recovery Rate at 94.84%:Govt.

Here's what Conrad Sangma tweeted:

I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 11, 2020

India's active COVID-19 caseload significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh (3,63,749) on Friday, the government informed. This is the lowest after 146 days. India's coronavirus tally now stands at 97,96,770 with 29,398 new coronavirus infections and 414 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll touched 1,42,186, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

