Coronavirus Cases in India Climb to 114, Maharashtra Tops the List of Affected States With 38 Positive Cases

New Delhi, March 16: The total number of people tested positive of the coronavirus in India has reached 114, the Health Ministry stated on Monday. Of the 114 people infected patients, 17 are foreign nationals. The Ministry informed that with three patients from Rajasthan being cured, the total number of patients freed from the the disease now stood at 13 in India. According to details on the Health Ministry website, a total of 12,76,046 passengers were screened at the airports as March 16. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

Of the states that have reported positive coronavirus cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit with 38 positive cases. On Monday, Maharashtra reported five new cases from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai areas. Three members of a family in Mumbai have tested positive. One person from Navi Mumbai who returned from a foreign trip, while one from Yavatmal who came from a visit to Dubai, have also tested COVID-19 positive. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

Maharashtra now has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases, but health officials have assured that the condition of all under treatment is stable. Giving a detailed break up about the infected patients, Mumbai has 8 cases, 16 infected in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, 4 in Nagpur, 2 in Navi Mumbai area, 3 in Yavatmal, and Thane, Kalyan, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Raigad account for 1 each. Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Rise to 38 as One More Person With Travel History to Dubai Tests Positive.

In China, where the virus originated last December, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country as of Monday was 80,860, while the death toll stood at 3,213. According to WHO, over 83,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported outside China as of Monday.