Coronavirus in India: Jammu & Kashmir Bans Entry of Foreign Tourists to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Srinagar, March 17: To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday banned the entry of foreign tourists into the union territory. Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar, J&K, told news agency ANI, “Entry of all foreign tourists in Kashmir has been banned as a precautionary measure.” Mumbai Locals, Metros, Hotels Open For Now But 'Citizens Must Show Self-Discipline'; Private Companies Encouraged to Permit Work From Home.

According to reports, Secretary Tourism, Director of Tourism and DCs have been directed to implement the order with immediate effect. A total of three positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Union Territory. Earlier in the day, the administration said 176 people had completed their quarantine period, and only two people tested positive for the infection. Coronavirus in India: 2 More Test Positive in Mumbai and Pune, Maharashtra's Toll Jumps to 41.

Meanwhile, the total number of 140 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India so far. Three deaths were also reported from the country -each from Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 41 cases, followed by Kerala with 26 positive nCoV cases. Eleven positive cases of coronavirus were also reported from Karnataka. Earlier in the day, West Bengal confirmed the first coronavirus case in the state. An 18-year-old male - has a travel history to the United Kingdom.

Globally, over 7,000 people have lost their lives so far. Most of the casualties were reported from China. More than 4,000 deaths have been reported in the neighbouring country so far, followed by Italy, where over 2,500 people lost their lives.