Chennai, September 9: At least 10 people in Chennai have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) days after they recovered, triggering the possibility of reinfection in Tamil Nadu capital. However, doctors at hospitals where these cases have been reported are uncertain whether these are relapses or reinfections. Of 10 cases of readmission after recovery from coronavirus, two were Omandurar Medical College. Hong Kong Man Becomes World's First Case of COVID-19 Re-Infection, Contracts Coronavirus For Second Time After Recovering a Few Months Back.

"Readmissions with Covid symptoms can be because of a reinfection or a relapse," Omandurar Medical College dean Dr R Jayanthi told TOI. "We will know the difference only when we isolate the gene and analyse it. If the genes are different, then it is a possible reinfection. The same strain causes a relapse,” she added. Two doctors from the Government Women and Children hospital in Egmore have tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in one month. Bengaluru Hospital Reports First Case of Coronavirus Reinfection, 27-Year-Old Woman Contracts COVID-19 Again After Testing Negative.

Another possible case of COVID-19 reinfection is related to a CRRI resident, who was posted on hospital duty at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. He had first contracted coronavirus in May. "He was asymptomatic then and tested negative a few days later. On September 1, we tested him again when he had fever, cough and loose stools. He was positive, but has now been asymptomatic for a few days," Kilpauk Medical College Hospital dean Dr P Vasanthamani was quoted as saying.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital have reported five cases of readmission after recovery. Most patients have mild symptoms after getting infected with coronavirus for the second time. "The infection was very mild. We have been kept in home isolation," dean Dr Therani Rajan said.

