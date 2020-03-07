Coronavirus Scare in Jammu And Kashmir: Holidays Declared in All Primary Schools in Six Districts

Students in Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, March 7: Holidays have been declared in all primary schools in four districts of the Kashmir valley and two districts of the Jammu region in view of coronavirus or COVID-19 threat. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also suspended biometric attendance till March 31. The development came hours after test reports of the two suspected patients from Jammu indicated that both of them are high viral load cases. Coronavirus Scare: Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab Suspended Till Further Orders to Contain Spread.

"All primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts of J&K to be closed till March 31 with immediate effect. All biometric attendance in J&K to be suspended immediately till March 31," Jammu and Kashmir government's spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted on Saturday. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, ordered the closure of all government and private schools in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Bandipora districts till March 9. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19.

An alert has been issued to deal with possible cases of COVID-19 in Kashmir by the health department. Doctors have been deputed at medical centres across the valley. The Jammu and Kashmir government has also deputed medical staff to screen foreigners at Srinagar airport. "7000 cases have been screened in J&K so far, 300 cases have been put under surveillance and 27 have been sent for testing to Delhi," Dr Shafqat Khan, Nodal Officer, Coronavirus Control, told IANS.

The two local who are suspected to be infected with coronavirus had gone to the hospital for a check-up on March 4, but had left after the samples were given against medical advice. They had travelled abroad recently to Iran and South Korea. Both the suspected cases have been kept in isolation at Government Medical College Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken several measures to ramp up efforts for prevention and control of COVID-19 in the union territory. The administration has appealed to the public to cooperate fully wherever quarantine is advised.