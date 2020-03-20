Coronavirus Scare: South Western Railway Suspends Officer After She Allegedly Hid Information About Her Son Who Returned From Spain

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, March 20: South Western Railway (SWR) has suspended an officer after she allegedly hid information about her son who had returned from Spain. According to an ANI tweet, the officer's son is now in isolation after the officials got information about him. The person was working in Germany and had taken a flight from Spain to return to India. Earlier it was reported that the person returned from Italy, but the Railways later clarified. The suspended Railway Officer was posted in Bengaluru.

There have been several instances where people have hid information about their travel itinerary. The 63-year-old man who died in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital earlier this week allegedly hid information from the authorities that he had travelled to Dubai. In order to keep a check on it, airports have started stamping 'Home Quarantine' on the tourist's hands. However, several people have found to defy the protocol and have not limited themselves to their respective home. Coronavirus Scare: 4 Passengers, Who Had ‘Home Quarantine Stamp’ on Their Hands, Deboarded From Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath Train in Palghar.

Check ANI tweet:

#UPDATE Railway Officials now clarify that the officer's son had returned from Spain and not Italy. He was was working in Germany and had taken a flight from Spain to return to India. The suspended Railway Officer is posted on Bengaluru, Karnataka. https://t.co/d4MsWHi6iL — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

On Wednesday four people suspected to have COVID-19 were deboarded from Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath train in Maharashtra's Palghar area. The four suspects had flown down from Germany and were heading to Surat in Gujarat. The official informed that all the four passengers were asked to deboard the train in Palghar and were lodged at a medical facility there.

In another news, SWR on Thursday cancelled 32 trains till March end on account of the coronavirus outbreak as several people cancelled their summer itineraries, resulting in poor occupancy, an official said.