COVID-19 Count in Delhi Nears 8000-Mark With 359 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

New Delhi, May 13: The COVID-19 tally in Delhi inched closer towards the 8000-mark after a spike in the number of cases on Wednesday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that 20 deaths and 359 new positive cases were reported in the national capital in the past 24 hours till Tuesday midnight. With the latest spike in coronavirus cases, the total number of cases in Delhi stood at 7,998. The Health Minister informed that the death toll due to the deadly virus mounted to 106 while 346 people have been cured/discharged. The total number of recovered cases in the national capital stood at 2858.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sought suggestions from the city residents on the relaxations in the lockdown 4.0 for sending it to the central government. Within a few hours, Kejriwal received about three lakh messages, 5,000 emails and about 25,000 recorded calls as of Tuesday evening. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

In India, 3,525 new novel coronavirus cases and 122 deaths were in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the country mounted to 74,281 with 47,480 active cases. A total of 24,385 individuals have been cured or discharged from hospitals while the death toll has jumped to 2,415.

On May 12, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that India's recovery rate had improved to 31.7 percent while the COVID-19 mortality rate is around 3.2 percent. Vardhan added that India's fatality rate is lowest in the world as the globaly fatality rate is around 7 to 7.7 percent.