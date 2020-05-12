India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improved to 31.7%, Mortality Rate Around 3.2%, Says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 12: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday, May 12, said that India's novel coronavirus mortality rate is around 3.2 percent and recovery rate has improved to 31.7 percent. The minister said that India's fatality rate is lowest in the world as the globaly fatality rate is around 7 to 7.7 percent. India Records Spike of 3,604 COVID-19 Cases & 87 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Count Reaches 70,756, Death Toll Rises to 2,293.

Addressing the media, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "As we are seeing continuously of late, our recovery rate is getting better every day. Today our recovery rate is at 31.7%. In the fight against COVID-19, our mortality rate is about the lowest in the world. Today the mortality rate is around 3.2%, in several states it is even less than this. The global fatality rate is around 7-7.5%." PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation at 8 PM Today Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The Health Minister said that till yesterday 0.41% of COVID19 patients in India were on a ventilator, 1.2 percent of patients in the country on oxygen and a little over 2 percent of patients were on ICU. The doubling rate has also increased to 12.2 days from 10.8 days two weeks before.

As per the current status, there are 70,756 individuals who have been tested positive with COVID-19 in the country, out of which 46.008 are still active, while 2,293 have died. Meanwhile, 22,454 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals, according to Health Ministry Tuesday morning update.