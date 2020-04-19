COVID-19 Survivor, ASI Jeet Singh From Delhi, Says My Message to All Is to Have Patience & Stay Courageous, ‘Bas Ladai Ladni Hai Saahas Ke Saath’ (Watch Video)

COVID-19 Survivor, ASI Jeet Singh From Delhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 19: In some good news amid coronavirus outbreak in India, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Traffic in Delhi named Jeet Singh, who has been fully recovered from COVID-19, urged everyone to stay courageous in the country's fight against this pandemic. According to a tweet by ANI, Singh said he was on duty in Yusuf Sarai area when he experienced the symptoms of the disease and was later tested positive for coronavirus.

"I was on-duty in Yusuf Sarai area when I experienced bodyache, high fever and problems in breathing. Later, I was tested COVID-19 positive. I recovered well at Safdarjung hospital in a few days only. My message to all is to have patience & stay courageous", Singh said. In his message to Indians, Singh added saying, "My message to all is to have patience & stay courageous. Bas ladai ladni hai saahas ke saath". India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,712, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 507.

Reports inform that proud and confident Singh returned home on Friday as his neighbours in Kalkaji showered petals on him. The corona warrior said he thought of the disease like any other illness and did not submit to it."My message to those battling with the contagious virus is don't be afraid. Stay positive," said the 49-year-old.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that no relaxation will be given in the lockdown for at least a week in view of the current coronavirus situation in the national capital. Kejriwal said that coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the national capital but it is "still under control". "For the last few days, coronavirus cases in Delhi are on a rise. We have also conducted more testing in the past few days. Yesterday, we got the report of 736 cases. Out of 736, 186 were positive," Kejriwal said.