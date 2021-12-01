Mumbai, December 1: Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that the cyclone Jawad is likely to form over the central region of the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is likely to reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on the morning of December 4, 2021.

As per the IMD, a low-pressure area developed over south Thailand has emerged into the Andaman Sea on November 30. The low-pressure system is moving west-northwestward direction and will intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by December 2. The system is predicted to intensify further into a cyclone on December 3. The cyclone to have peak wind speeds of 90-100 km/hr in the Bay of Bengal, said IMD. Cyclone Jawad, The Name Given by Saudi Arabia, Will be the Next Cyclone After Shaheen; Know What 'Jawad' Means.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted to hit coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, while light to moderate rainfall is expected over nearby locations. The IMD has also predicted moderate rainfall over north Maharashtra, and Gujarat from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the government has advised the states to stay alert. Fishermen are adviced not to venture into the deep sea as high waves along with high-speed winds will be formed in the sea. The wind speed is predicted to be up to 60 to 70 km per hour and in some places, wind speed is likely to be up to 80 to 90km per hour. Cyclone Jawad Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal This Week; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Under Alert.

The system over the Bay of Bengal is being continuously monitored for further development and movement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The name 'Jawad' is given by Saudi Arabia and will be pronounced as 'Jowad'. 'Jawad' is meant generous or merciful in Arabic.

