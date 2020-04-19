Delhi: 2 Doctors, 6 Nurses of Lady Hardinge Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19, All 8 Healthcare Staff Quarantined

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 19: Two doctors and six nurses of Delhi's Lady Hardinge hospital tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the hospital authorities have quarantined all eight healthcare staff as a precautionary measure. Reports inform that their contact tracing has been started by the authorities. Officials informed that the hospital authorities are holding a meeting for the containment plan of the hospital. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,712, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 507.

According to another tweet by ANI, a 10-month-old baby who was brought by his father to the Emergency ward of Lady Hardinge hospital for respiratory ailments has tested positive for COVID-19. Reports inform that the father also has tested positive for coronavirus while the mother’s test report awaited. Hospital officials informed that the pediatric ICU is now being sanitized. Catch Coronavirus Live Updates Here.

A 10 mnt old baby who was brought by his father to the Emergency ward of Lady Hardinge hospital for respiratory ailments tests positive for COVID19.The father also tests positive. The mother’s test report awaited. The pediatric ICU is now being sanitized: Hospital official — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Several healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and other medical staff, have been infected with the infectious disease in the country while attempting to save the lives of patients. Earlier this week, a doctor tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital. The doctor, who is an anaesthetist, worked at the Intensive Care Unit of the Maulana Azad Medical College.