Delhi, August 27: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man, working in the kitchen of a luxury hotel in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar, died after the motorcycle he was riding slipped on the road while he was trying to save a stray dog and was hit by a pickup van coming from behind in Wazirabad village in north Delhi on Thursday night, police said.

Times of India quoted police as saying that no helmet was found at the mishap spot and they suspect the biker was probably riding the bike without a helmet. Sonali Phogat Dies: BJP Leader and TikTok Star Passes Away in Goa

A case of rash driving and death by negligence was registered at the Wazirabad police station. Telangana Shocker: Techie Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest While Playing Cricket in Hyderabad

The deceased was identified by his first name Rahul, a resident of Biharipur in Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said around 11:30 pm, the police station received a call regarding a road accident at Pusta Road in Wazirabad village.

A police team rushed to the spot and found a biker had died on the spot.

“The locals said after his bike slipped and he fell on the road, a pickup van coming from behind hit him. The biker suffered head injuries and died on the spot. No helmet was found at the mishap spot,” said DCP Kalsi.

Rahul was unmarried and earning Rs 18,000. His father also works at a hospital kitchen in the city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).